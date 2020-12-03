Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,631,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Shares of FFIV opened at $164.26 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $1,949,222 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

