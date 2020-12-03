Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

