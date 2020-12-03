Barings LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 251.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

