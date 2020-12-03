Barings LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

