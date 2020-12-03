Barings LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.50, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $143.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.