Barings LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.