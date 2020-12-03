Barings LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

