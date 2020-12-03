Barings LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.76 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

