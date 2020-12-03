Barings LLC Sells 538 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

