Barings LLC Sells 847 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $372.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.28 and its 200-day moving average is $326.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

