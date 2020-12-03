Barings LLC Takes $144,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Barings LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $2,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SLM by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

