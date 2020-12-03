Barings LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $547,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

