Barings LLC Takes $247,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

