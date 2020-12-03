Barings LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

