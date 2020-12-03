Barings LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

