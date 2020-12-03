Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

