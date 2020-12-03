Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $268,204.69 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $69,930,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

