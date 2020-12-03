BCI Ventures Inc Sells 60,400 Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at C$53,992,295.22.

BCI Ventures Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

