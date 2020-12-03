Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $365.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $547,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

