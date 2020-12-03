BidaskClub Downgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

10x Genomics stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of -140.59. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

