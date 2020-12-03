BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

