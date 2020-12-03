BidaskClub Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

