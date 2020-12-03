BidaskClub Upgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNLN. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,579 shares of company stock worth $654,821. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.