BidaskClub Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.63.

NXST opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

