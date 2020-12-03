Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $253,416.90 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,255 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.38 per share, with a total value of $253,416.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari purchased 3,041 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.78 per share, for a total transaction of $336,881.98.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 18,081 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.81 per share, with a total value of $1,895,069.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.06 per share, for a total transaction of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.46 per share, with a total value of $1,515,193.68.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,316 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.28 per share, for a total transaction of $129,336.48.

On Friday, September 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,630 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $304,054.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Sardar Biglari bought 117 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.27 per share, with a total value of $11,497.59.

NYSE:BH opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. State Street Corp raised its position in Biglari by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Biglari by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

