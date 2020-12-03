Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of Biglari worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Biglari stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.28 per share, with a total value of $129,336.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,902. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

