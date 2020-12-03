Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $227,973.48 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,368,450.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.