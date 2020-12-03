BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.80.

BioNTech stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a PE ratio of -60.55.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

