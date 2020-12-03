Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,535 shares of company stock valued at $132,918. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

