Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,972 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

