BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.18

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 2082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 818,731 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $32,523,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $14,844,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

