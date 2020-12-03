Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,078.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,862.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,756.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.