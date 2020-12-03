BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Decreased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $17,380,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

