BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Lowered to $23.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

