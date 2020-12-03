BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,919 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 343 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $16.91 on Thursday. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

