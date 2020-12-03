BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.99.

BP opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 28.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

