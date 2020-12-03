Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BXBLY stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brambles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

