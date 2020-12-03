Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE BDN opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

