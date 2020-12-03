BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,615 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BSIG opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.