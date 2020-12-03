Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.