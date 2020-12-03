Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $403.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $406.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.87 and its 200-day moving average is $338.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

