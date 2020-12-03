Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $405.01

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $405.01 and last traded at $402.75, with a volume of 4007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.58.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average of $338.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

