Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post ($3.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.28.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

