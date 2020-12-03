Brokers Offer Predictions for Golar LNG Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of GLNG opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

