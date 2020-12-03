Brokers Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

GRA opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -62.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00. NanoXplore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

