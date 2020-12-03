Brokers Offer Predictions for Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peak Positioning Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Peak Positioning Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Peak Positioning Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Peak Positioning Technologies Company Profile

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

