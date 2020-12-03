Brokers Set Expectations for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ALGS opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

