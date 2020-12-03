Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.64

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$83.64 and last traded at C$81.86, with a volume of 18230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -393.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

