Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BRTHY opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRTHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

