BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

DOOO opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 61.55% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 68.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 147.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 120,305 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

